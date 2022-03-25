Market Mover: Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Rises at Midday March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABTX - Market Data & News Trade

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: ABTX) shares have risen 2.54%, or $1.13 per share, as on 11:45:54 est today. After Opening the Day at $44.73, 21,588 shares of Allegiance Bancshares exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $45.70 and $44.70.

So far this year the company is up 5.68%.

Allegiance Bancshares expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Allegiance Bancshares Inc

Allegiance is a Houston, Texas based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers within the Houston region. Allegiance operates 28 full-service banking locations, with 27 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area.

