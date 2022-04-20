Market Mover: Alj Regional (ALJJ) Loses at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALJJ - Market Data & News Trade

Today Alj Regional Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALJJ) is trading 1.75% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:46:48 est, was $2.47. Alj Regional has fallen $0.044 so far today.

69,300 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Alj Regional has moved YTD 38.19%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Alj Regional Holdings Inc

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of (i) Faneuil, Inc., a leading provider of call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services to commercial and governmental clients across the United States, (ii) Floors-N-More, LLC, d/b/a Carpets N' More, one of the largest floor covering retailers in Las Vegas, Nevada, and a provider of multiple products for the commercial, retail, and home builder markets including all types of flooring, countertops, and cabinets, and (iii) Phoenix Color Corp., a leading manufacturer of book components, educational materials, and related products producing value-added components, heavily illustrated books, and specialty commercial products using a broad spectrum of materials and decorative technologies.

