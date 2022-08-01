Market Mover: Alithya (Sub Voting) (ALYA) Falls at Midday August 1

Alithya Group inc - Class A (Sub Voting) (NASDAQ: ALYA) has fallen $0.13 (5.68%) and sits at $2.16, as of 11:43:07 est on August 1.

5,148 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 5.53% over the last 5 days and shares lost 0.87% over the last 30 days.

Alithya (Sub Voting) expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Alithya Group inc - Class A (Sub Voting)

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on more than 2,200 professionals in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise cloud solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors.

