Market Mover: Alamos Gold (AGI) Falls at Midday May 12

Alamos Gold Inc. - Class A (NYSE: AGI) shares are down 3.54%, or $0.255 per share, as on 11:46:20 est today. Opening the day at $7.05, 1,725,926 shares of Alamos Gold have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $7.12 and $6.92.

So far this year the company is down 6.09%.

Alamos Gold expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Alamos Gold visit the company profile.

About Alamos Gold Inc. - Class A

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

