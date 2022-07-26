Market Mover: Akerna (KERN) Down at Midday July 26

Shares of Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 10.04% Tuesday.

As of 12:00:21 est, Akerna sits at $0.14 and has fallen $0.0161 per share in trading so far.

Akerna has moved 55.48% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 90.83% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Akerna visit the company profile.

About Akerna Corp

Akerna is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $20 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. The Company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators.

To get more information on Akerna Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Akerna Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles