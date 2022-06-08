Market Mover: Akebia (AKBA) Climbs at Midday June 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AKBA - Market Data & News Trade

Today Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) is trading 5.38% up.

The latest price, as of 11:46:35 est, was $0.45. Akebia has moved $0.0231 over the previous day’s close.

3,088,203 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Akebia has moved YTD 81.01%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Akebia visit the company profile.

About Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

To get more information on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Akebia Therapeutics Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles