Market Mover: Agora (API) Climbs at Midday August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange API - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Agora Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: API) moved 6.30% Tuesday.

As of 11:47:02 est, Agora is currently sitting at $5.03 and has climbed $0.3 so far today.

Agora has moved 27.11% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 70.64% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Agora visit the company profile.

About Agora Inc - ADR

Agora’s mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any app, anytime and anywhere. Agora’s cloud platform provides developers simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement functionalities into their applications. Agora maintains dual headquarters in Shanghai, China and Santa Clara, California.

To get more information on Agora Inc - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Agora Inc - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles