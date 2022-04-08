Market Mover: Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Gains at Midday April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AEM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) rose 2.57% Friday.

As of 11:46:34 est, Agnico Eagle Mines is currently sitting at $64.48 and has risen $1.62 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines has moved 3.33% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 19.42% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Agnico Eagle Mines visit the company profile.

About Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States, Sweden and Colombia. Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

To get more information on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles