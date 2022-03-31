Market Mover: AGCO (AGCO) Up at Midday March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AGCO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of AGCO Corp. (NYSE: AGCO) rose 2.46% Thursday.

As of 11:46:13 est, AGCO sits at $148.80 and has risen $3.57 so far today.

AGCO has moved 20.79% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 25.29% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About AGCO Corp.

GCO is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.0 billion in 2019.

