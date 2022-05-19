Market Mover: Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Climbs at Midday May 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AFMD - Market Data & News Trade

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) has gained $0.165 (5.06%) and sits at $3.44, as of 11:46:18 est on May 19.

885,324 shares have traded hands.

The Company has risen 11.26% over the last 5 days and shares fell 17.47% over the last 30 days.

Affimed N.V. anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-22.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company's proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients' immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, New York, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients' lives.

