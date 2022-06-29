Market Mover: Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS) Gains at Midday June 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AEZS - Market Data & News Trade

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares climbed 75.68%, or $0.1363 per share, as on 11:46:23 est today. Since opening the day at $0.19, 13,079,080 shares of Aeterna Zentaris exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $0.33 and $0.18.

Already the company has a YTD change of 49.31%.

Aeterna Zentaris is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company's lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). Macimorelin is currently marketed in the United States under the tradename Macrilen™through a license agreement with Novo Nordisk where Aeterna Zentaris receives royalties on sales. According to a commercialization and supply agreement, MegaPharm Ltd. will seek regulatory approval and then commercialize macimorelin in Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Additionally, upon receipt of pricing and reimbursement approvals, Aeterna expects that macimorelin will be marketed in Europe and the United Kingdom through a recently established license agreement with Consilient Health Ltd and Aeterna Zentaris will receive royalties on sales and other potential payments.

