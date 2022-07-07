Market Mover: Adtran (ADTN) Gains at Midday July 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADTN - Market Data & News Trade

Adtran Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) has gained $1.03 (5.48%) and sits at $19.64, as of 11:46:15 est on July 7.

337,672 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company rose 4.50% over the last 5 days and shares lost 2.34% over the last 30 days.

Adtran is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Adtran Inc.

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute-delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

