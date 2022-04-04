Market Mover: Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Falls at Midday April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATGE - Market Data & News Trade

Today Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE) is trading 2.84% down.

The latest price, as of 11:48:39 est, was $30.04. Adtalem Global Education dropped $0.88 so far today.

89,595 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Adtalem Global Education has a YTD change of 4.87%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Adtalem Global Education Inc

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

