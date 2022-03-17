Market Mover: Adams (AE) Rises at Midday March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AE - Market Data & News

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSE: AE) climbed 2.80% Thursday.

As of 11:25:55 est, Adams sits at $34.86 and has moved $0.95 so far today.

Adams has moved 11.25% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 22.82% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Adams visit the company profile.

About Adams Resources & Energy Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is primarily engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its two subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc. and Service Transport Company, respectively.

To get more information on Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Adams Resources & Energy Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles