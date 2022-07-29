Market Mover: Adamis (ADMP) Climbs at Midday July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADMP - Market Data & News Trade

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares climbed 5.06%, or $0.0183 per share, as on 11:43:01 est today. Since opening the day at $0.37, 204,002 shares of Adamis have traded hands and the stock has traded between $0.38 and $0.37.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 40.21%.

Adamis is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The company's SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Adamis' naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHI, for the treatment of opioid overdose is currently under FDA review. Adamis is developing additional products, including treatments for acute respiratory diseases, such as COVID-19, influenza, asthma, and COPD. The company's subsidiary, US Compounding Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for human and veterinary use by hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, and vet clinics throughout most of the United States. Forward Looking Statements

