Market Mover: ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Loses at Midday April 25

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp (NYSE: ACR) shares moved 2.92%, or $0.365 per share, as on 11:26:43 est today. Since opening the day at $12.52, 8,413 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $12.52 and $12.10.

Already the company has moved YTD 0.40%.

ACRES Commercial Realty expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About ACRES Commercial Realty Corp

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top US markets.

