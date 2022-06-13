Market Mover: Achieve Life (ACHV) Loses at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACHV - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 5.66% Monday.

As of 11:40:01 est, Achieve Life sits at $6.17 and has moved $0.37 per share.

Achieve Life has moved 1.51% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 15.94% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death that is responsible for more than eight million deaths worldwide. and nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. annually.12 More than 87% of lung cancer deaths, 61% of all pulmonary disease deaths, and 32% of all deaths from coronary heart disease are attributable to smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke. Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health and nicotine addiction epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline. Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

