Market Mover: Acco Brands (ACCO) Falls at Midday May 5

Shares of Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) are down 2.60% Thursday.

As of 11:45:41 est, Acco Brands sits at $7.13 and dropped $0.19 per share.

Acco Brands has moved 9.32% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 10.83% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Acco Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones®, and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world.

