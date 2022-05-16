Market Mover: Acasti Pharma (ACST) Gains at Midday May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACST - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: ACST) moved 4.79% Monday.

As of 11:39:22 est, Acasti Pharma is currently sitting at $0.94 and has climbed $0.0431 per share.

Acasti Pharma has moved 24.99% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 28.56% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-22.

About Acasti Pharma Inc - Class A

Acasti is a biopharmaceutical innovator that has historically focused on the research, development and commercialization of prescription drugs using OM3 fatty acids delivered both as free fatty acids and bound-to-phospholipid esters, derived from krill oil. OM3 fatty acids have extensive clinical evidence of safety and efficacy in lowering triglycerides in patients with hypertriglyceridemia, or HTG. CaPre, an OM3 phospholipid therapeutic, was being developed for patients with severe HTG.

