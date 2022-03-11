Market Mover: Acacia Research (ACTG) Drops at Midday March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACTG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ: ACTG) lost 3.49% Friday.

As of 11:43:13 est, Acacia Research is currently sitting at $3.60 and has fallen $0.13 per share.

Acacia Research has moved 15.61% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 27.29% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-03-28.

About Acacia Research Corp

Founded in 1993, Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) invests in Intellectual Property Assets and partners with inventors and patent owners to realize the financial value in their patented inventions. Acacia bridges the gap between invention and application, facilitating efficiency and delivering monetary rewards to the patent owner.

