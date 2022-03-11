Market Mover: Abiomed (ABMD) Falls at Midday March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABMD - Market Data & News Trade

Today Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) is trading 3.87% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:45:51 est, was $293.73. Abiomed has fallen $11.83 in trading today.

43,091 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Abiomed has a YTD change of 14.91%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Abiomed Inc.

Abiomed Europe GmbH, Aachen / Germany, as affiliate of Abiomed Inc. headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts, USA, is a leading medical technology company in the field of circulatory support. Its products aim to enable heart recovery by improving blood circulation and/or heart pump function.

