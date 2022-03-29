Market Mover: 22nd Century (XXII) Up at Midday March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XXII - Market Data & News

Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) moved 4.24% Tuesday.

As of 12:24:47 est, 22nd Century is currently sitting at $2.49 and has risen $0.1 so far today.

22nd Century has moved 1.72% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 23.62% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About 22nd Century Group Inc

22nd Century is a plant biotechnology company focused on technology which allows it to decrease the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and modify the levels of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The Company's primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking. The Company's primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop proprietary hemp strains for important new medicines and agricultural crops.

