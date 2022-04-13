Market Mover: 22nd Century (XXII) Rises at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XXII - Market Data & News

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) shares moved 1.38%, or $0.03 per share, as on 12:20:27 est today. Since opening at $2.20, 467,560 shares of 22nd Century exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $2.25 and $2.14.

This year the company is down 29.45%.

22nd Century is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About 22nd Century Group Inc

22nd Century is a plant biotechnology company focused on technology which allows it to decrease the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and modify the levels of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The Company's primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking. The Company's primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop proprietary hemp strains for important new medicines and agricultural crops.

