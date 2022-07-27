Market Mover: 111 (YI) Up at Midday July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YI - Market Data & News Trade

Today 111 Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: YI) is trading 6.25% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:11:28 est, was $2.80. 111 has risen $0.165 in trading today.

95,439 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, 111 has moved YTD 24.57%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on 111 visit the company profile.

About 111 Inc - ADR

111, Inc. ('111' or the 'Company') is a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China. The Company provides consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy, 1 Pharmacy, and indirectly through its offline virtual pharmacy network. The Company also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation, electronic prescription service, and patient management service. In addition, the Company's online wholesale pharmacy, 1 Medicine Marketplace, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. With the largest virtual pharmacy network in China, 111 enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers with cloud-based services. 111 also provides an omni-channel drug commercialization platform to its strategic partners, which includes services such as digital marketing, patient education, data analytics, and pricing monitoring.

