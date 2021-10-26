Marker (MRKR) falls 1.39% in Light Trading on October 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MRKR - Market Data & News Trade

Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares fell 1.39%, or $0.02 per share, to close Monday at $1.42. After opening the day at $1.46, shares of Marker fluctuated between $1.46 and $1.41. 193,143 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 351,397. Monday's activity brought Marker’s market cap to $117,971,719.

Marker is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida..

About Marker Therapeutics Inc

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Marker's cell therapy technology is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (i.e. tumor targets) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. This population of T cells is designed to attack multiple tumor targets following infusion into patients and to activate the patient's immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity. Because Marker does not genetically engineer its T cell therapies, the company believes that its product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with reduced toxicities, compared to current engineered CAR-T and TCR-based approaches, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, Marker believes its portfolio of T cell therapies has a compelling product profile, as compared to current gene-modified CAR-T and TCR-based therapies.

