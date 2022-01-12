Markel (MKL) falls 0.08% on Moderate Volume January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MKL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Markel Corp Inc’s (NYSE: MKL) stock fell $1.03, accounting for a 0.08% decrease. Markel opened at $1260.00 before trading between $1260.00 and $1242.60 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Markel’s market cap fall to $17,153,651,240 on 40,115 shares -below their 30-day average of 43,846.

About Markel Corp

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

