Marinus (MRNS) gains 3.39% on Strong Volume January 28

Today, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: MRNS) stock gained $0.32, accounting for a 3.39% increase. Marinus opened at $9.48 before trading between $9.90 and $9.23 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Marinus’s market cap rise to $358,471,961 on 166,303 shares -above their 30-day average of 126,777.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety potential. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus, Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex and a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy.

Visit Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

