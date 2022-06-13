Marinus (MRNS) Falls 7.24% on June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MRNS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) is trading 7.24% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:04:26 est, was $4.10. Marinus dropped $0.32 in trading today.

125,057 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Marinus has a YTD change of 62.79%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety potential. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus, Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex and a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy.

