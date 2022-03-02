Marcus & Millichap (MMI) gains 2.77% for March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MMI - Market Data & News Trade

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE: MMI) shares gained 2.77%, or $1.34 per share, to close Wednesday at $49.69. After opening the day at $48.72, shares of Marcus & Millichap fluctuated between $49.75 and $48.66. 98,390 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 113,364. Wednesday's activity brought Marcus & Millichap’s market cap to $1,971,089,404.

Marcus & Millichap is headquartered in Calabasas, California..

About Marcus & Millichap Inc

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus &Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

