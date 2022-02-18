Marcus (MCS) falls 2.83% on Moderate Volume February 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MCS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Marcus Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: MCS) stock fell $0.53, accounting for a 2.83% decrease. Marcus opened at $18.65 before trading between $18.91 and $18.12 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Marcus’s market cap fall to $441,581,983 on 143,400 shares -below their 30-day average of 162,912.

Marcus employs around 7500 people with a head office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Marcus Corp.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres ®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

