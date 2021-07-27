Mantech (MANT) falls 0.70% to Close at $86.80 on July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MANT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Mantech International Corp - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: MANT) stock fell $0.61, accounting for a 0.70% decrease. Mantech opened at $87.55 before trading between $88.23 and $86.57 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Mantech’s market cap fall to $2,380,463,005 on 94,204 shares -above their 30-day average of 92,968.

About Mantech International Corp - Class A

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

