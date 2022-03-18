Mantech (MANT) Down in Active Trading for March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MANT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Mantech International Corp - Class A (NASDAQ:MANT) was down $3.68 to close Friday at $84.66.

The company began the day at $88.43 and shares fluctuated between $88.79 and $84.09 with 1,173,231 shares trading hands.

Mantech is averaging 324,760 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 21.72% YTD.

Mantech is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Mantech International Corp - Class A

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security.

