ManpowerGroup (MAN) falls 0.46% for October 25

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, company, fell to close at $101.29 Monday after losing $0.47 (0.46%) on volume of 337,759 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $102.39 to a low of $100.80 while ManpowerGroup’s market cap now stands at $5,493,247,504.

ManpowerGroup currently has roughly 30000 employees.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup®, the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands - Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions - creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry.

Restaurant Brands International Misses Revenue Estimates; Cites Staffing Shortage, COVID-19

Burger King and Tim Hortons are struggling with a staffing crunch and the Delta variant keeping coffee-loving office workers at home, causing parent Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR), to miss estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday.

U.S.-listed shares shed 4.4% as same-store sales at its Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes chains came in below expectations in the third quarter.

Sustainable Shoe Maker Allbirds Seeks IPO Valuation North of $2 Billion

Sustainable shoe brand Allbirds Inc is eyeing a valuation exceeding $2 billion in its US initial public offering (IPO).

In its amended Form S-1 filed Monday, the company said it is offering about 19.23 million shares priced between $12 and $14 apiece. At the high end of that range, Allbirds would fetch gross proceeds of over $269 million.

Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric cars, the first step in the rental car company’s plan to electrify its fleet of a half million cars.

Starting in early November, the Florida-based company will offer Tesla Model 3 compact cars for rent at its airport and neighborhood locations in major US markets and certain European cities, Hertz announced Monday.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

