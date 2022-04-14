ManpowerGroup (MAN) Drops 1.55% on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MAN - Market Data & News Trade

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) has lost $1.37 (1.55%) and sits at $87.23, as of 12:05:12 est on April 14.

216,313 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 1.85% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 3.90% over the last 30 days.

ManpowerGroup is set to release earnings on 2022-04-19.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup®, the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands - Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions - creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry.

