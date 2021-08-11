Manning & Napier (MN) falls 1.39% to Close at $9.96 on August 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MN - Market Data & News Trade

Manning & Napier Inc - Class A (NYSE: MN) shares fell 1.39%, or $0.14 per share, to close Tuesday at $9.96. After opening the day at $10.11, shares of Manning & Napier fluctuated between $10.14 and $9.91. 30,578 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 61,909. Tuesday's activity brought Manning & Napier’s market cap to $169,236,027.

About Manning & Napier Inc - Class A

Manning & Napier provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, Manning & Napier offers equity, fixed income and alternative strategies, as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, including life cycle funds. The Company serves a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, the relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems. Manning & Napier is headquartered in Fairport, NY.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

