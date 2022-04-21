Manitowoc (MTW) Gains 1.86% for April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTW - Market Data & News Trade

Manitowoc Co., Inc. (NYSE:MTW) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 1.86% to $14.23 on April 21.

287,440 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 228,067 shares.

The company's stock has risen 24.85% so far in 2022.

Manitowoc shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Manitowoc Co., Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. ('Manitowoc') was founded in 1902 and has over a 117-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets, and its 2019 net sales were approximately $1.83 billion. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

