Manitowoc (MTW) falls 2.06% to Close at $17.62 on January 27

Manitowoc Co., Inc. (NYSE: MTW) shares fell 2.06%, or $0.37 per share, to close Thursday at $17.62. After opening the day at $18.24, shares of Manitowoc fluctuated between $18.81 and $17.40. 768,805 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 246,206. Thursday's activity brought Manitowoc’s market cap to $617,429,098.

Manitowoc is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and employs more than 5000 people.

About Manitowoc Co., Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. ('Manitowoc') was founded in 1902 and has over a 117-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets, and its 2019 net sales were approximately $1.83 billion. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

