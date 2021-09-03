Manitex (MNTX) falls 5.72% on Moderate Volume September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MNTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Manitex International Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: MNTX) stock fell $0.47, accounting for a 5.72% decrease. Manitex opened at $8.17 before trading between $8.28 and $7.75 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Manitex’s market cap fall to $154,277,158 on 31,702 shares -below their 30-day average of 51,760.

About Manitex International Inc

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straightmast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Its products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of its customers and provide a competitive advantage. It has consistently added to its portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to its niche market strategy. Its brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger and Valla.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

