Manhattan Associates, (MANH) falls 0.19% in Light Trading on September 23

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) shares fell 0.19%, or $0.3 per share, to close Thursday at $160.14. After opening the day at $161.53, shares of Manhattan Associates, fluctuated between $162.58 and $159.95. 268,729 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 338,455. Thursday's activity brought Manhattan Associates,’s market cap to $10,152,858,545.

Manhattan Associates, is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia..

About Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. The company unites information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Its software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for its customers.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

