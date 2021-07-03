Manchester United Plc. - Class A (MANU) gains 0.2620% for July 02

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MANU - Market Data & News Trade

Manchester United Plc. - Class A (NYSE: MANU) shares gained 0.2620% to end trading Friday at $15.33 per share - a net change of $0.04. Shares traded between $15.36 and $15.25 throughout the day.

About Manchester United Plc. - Class A

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 142-year football heritage Manchester United has won 66 trophies, developing one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Its large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund its ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

Visit Manchester United Plc. - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer