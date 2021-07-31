Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) drops 14.09% for July 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TUSK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Mammoth Energy Services Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock dropped $0.6, accounting for a 14.09% decrease. Mammoth Energy Services opened at $4.11 before trading between $4.11 and $3.66 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Mammoth Energy Services’s market cap fall to $169,357,778 on 153,807 shares -above their 30-day average of 75,448.

About Mammoth Energy Services Inc

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services and the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services.

Visit Mammoth Energy Services Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Mammoth Energy Services Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Mammoth Energy Services Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer