Malacca Straits Co (MLAC) falls 0.20% to Close at $9.92 on September 22

Malacca Straits Acquisition Co Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: MLAC) shares fell 0.20%, or $0.02 per share, to close Wednesday at $9.92. After opening the day at $9.94, shares of Malacca Straits Co fluctuated between $9.95 and $9.92. 20,865 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 181,116. Wednesday's activity brought Malacca Straits Co’s market cap to $142,600,000.

About Malacca Straits Acquisition Co Ltd - Class A

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector, the Company intends to focus on businesses which are currently part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy and healthcare industries.

The Daily Fix

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

