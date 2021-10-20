MakeMyTrip (MMYT) falls 0.26% to Close at $30.57 on October 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MMYT - Market Data & News Trade

MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares fell 0.26%, or $0.08 per share, to close Tuesday at $30.57. After opening the day at $30.58, shares of MakeMyTrip fluctuated between $31.13 and $30.05. 157,840 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 362,672. Tuesday's activity brought MakeMyTrip’s market cap to $1,989,039,343.

MakeMyTrip is headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, and employs more than 3051 people.

About MakeMyTrip Ltd

MakeMyTrip owns and operates well recognized online travel brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo and redbus. Through their primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Comapny services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. Company provides its customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, a comprehensive set of domestic accommodation properties in India and a wide selection of properties outside of India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.

