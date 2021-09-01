Main Street Capital (MAIN) falls 0.31% for August 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MAIN - Market Data & News Trade

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) shares fell 0.31%, or $0.13 per share, to close Tuesday at $41.59. After opening the day at $41.77, shares of Main Street Capital fluctuated between $41.85 and $41.54. 226,647 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 246,356. Tuesday's activity brought Main Street Capital’s market cap to $2,853,531,740.

Main Street Capital is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

About Main Street Capital Corporation

Main Street is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides 'one stop' financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ('MSC Adviser'), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for third parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

