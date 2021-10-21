Main Street Capital (MAIN) falls 0.23% to Close at $43.33 on October 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MAIN - Market Data & News Trade

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) shares fell 0.23%, or $0.1 per share, to close Wednesday at $43.33. After opening the day at $43.44, shares of Main Street Capital fluctuated between $43.79 and $43.32. 232,882 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 244,914. Wednesday's activity brought Main Street Capital’s market cap to $2,972,914,890.

Main Street Capital is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

About Main Street Capital Corporation

Main Street is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides 'one stop' financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ('MSC Adviser'), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for third parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Visit Main Street Capital Corporation’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

Breaking the Supply Chain Bottleneck

Since the start of the global pandemic, historically low interest rates and government spending have inhibited saving and encouraged borrowing and spending to lift the economy during the challenging period. The US Federal Reserve and government have pumped far more liquidity into the financial system than during the 2008 global financial crisis. We have seen an increase in inflationary pressures because of the stimulus. Moreover, the pandemic’s unintended consequences have created shortages and supply chain bottlenecks that have only exacerbated rising prices.

[More]

How Entrepreneurs Can Build and Maintain Successful Venture Capital and Private Equity Relationships

The first three quarters of 2021 have brought ample opportunity for startups and small businesses seeking capital investments. According to a report from PitchBook, overall venture capital funding in the U.S. hit a new record of $238.7 billion raised in the first nine months of the year, crushing the previous annual record of $166.4 billion that was raised in all of 2020. Early-stage capital alone has exceeded $54 billion through Sept. 30, beating last year's record volume of $44 billion.

With more opportunity, however, comes more competition. Entrepreneurs who have decided to seek venture capital or private equity investment will need to stand out. Strategizing around getting and keeping investor attention early on can help.

[More]

McDonald's To Offer New Plant-Based Burger in US Restaurants by Beyond Meat

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) will soon launch a small-scale rollout in the US of a new plant-based burger developed with faux-meat maker Beyond Meat Inc (Nasdaq: BYND).

Starting Nov. 3, the "McPlant" will be on the menu at eight locations in Texas, Louisiana, Iowa and California as part of a trial run to help gauge customer interest in the meatless offering, McDonald’s announced last week.

[More]

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Main Street Capital Corporation and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Main Street Capital Corporation’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

McDonald's To Offer New Plant-Based Burger in US Restaurants by Beyond Meat Walgreens Investing Additional $5.2 Billion in Primary Care Provider VillageMD JPMorgan Misses on Third Quarter Revenue, Beats Earnings Estimates With One-Time Items BlackRock Beats Q3 Profit Estimates, But Asset Growth Flattens