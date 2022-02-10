Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) falls 2.42% in Light Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MGY - Market Data & News Trade

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - Class A (NYSE: MGY) shares fell 2.42%, or $0.52 per share, to close Thursday at $20.99. After opening the day at $21.34, shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas fluctuated between $22.21 and $20.81. 1,576,466 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,743,534. Thursday's activity brought Magnolia Oil & Gas’s market cap to $3,816,015,584.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - Class A

Magnolia is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

