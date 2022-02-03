MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) falls 2.01% for February 3

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX), a 74 Rue De Merl, Luxembourg, company, fell to close at $18.03 Thursday after losing $0.37 (2.01%) on volume of 365,912 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $18.37 to a low of $18.01 while MagnaChip Semiconductor’s market cap now stands at $837,761,949.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise.

Visit MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Opensignal Says T-Mobile Winning 5G Wireless War Today: Jeff Kagan Shipping Companies Flush With Cash, With Some Splashing Jumbo Employee Bonuses Badger Meter Beats Q4 Estimates, Posts Record Revenue Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking