Magic Software Enterprises. (MGIC) falls 0.09% in Light Trading on August 10

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) shares fell 0.09%, or $0.015 per share, to close Tuesday at $17.31. After opening the day at $17.41, shares of Magic Software Enterprises. fluctuated between $17.48 and $17.20. 10,091 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 31,963. Tuesday's activity brought Magic Software Enterprises.’s market cap to $848,796,802.

Magic Software Enterprises. is headquartered in Po Box 5011, Or Yehuda..

About Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is a global provider of powerful and versatile end-to-end, on-premises and cloud-based integration and low-code application development platforms. With over 30 years of experience, 24 regional offices, millions of installations worldwide, and strategic alliances with global IT leaders, Magic enables its customers to seamlessly adopt new technologies and maximize business opportunities. Magic collaborates closely with its customers and thousands of business partners in 50 countries to accelerate their business performance.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

