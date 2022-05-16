Magic Software Enterprises. (MGIC) Climbs 2.57% on May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MGIC - Market Data & News Trade

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) shares are up 2.57%, or $0.43 per share, as on 12:01:18 est today. Since opening the day at $17.20, 25,026 shares of Magic Software Enterprises. have been traded today and the stock has traded between $17.21 and $16.91.

Already this year the company is down 19.22%.

Magic Software Enterprises. expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is a global provider of powerful and versatile end-to-end, on-premises and cloud-based integration and low-code application development platforms. With over 30 years of experience, 24 regional offices, millions of installations worldwide, and strategic alliances with global IT leaders, Magic enables its customers to seamlessly adopt new technologies and maximize business opportunities. Magic collaborates closely with its customers and thousands of business partners in 50 countries to accelerate their business performance.

