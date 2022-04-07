Magenta (MGTA) Loses 5.36% on April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MGTA - Market Data & News Trade

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGTA) shares are down 5.36%, or $0.15 per share, as on 12:07:21 est today. Opening the day at $2.79, 23,221 shares of Magenta have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $2.89 and $2.65.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 36.79%.

Magenta anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Magenta Therapeutics Inc

Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines to bring the curative power of immune system reset through stem cell transplant to more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Magenta is combining leadership in stem cell biology and biotherapeutics development with clinical and regulatory expertise, a unique business model and broad networks in the stem cell transplant community to revolutionize immune reset for more patients.

